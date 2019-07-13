El Gobierno gallego reconocerá al expresidente de Castilla y León, Juan Vicente Herrera, y al presidente en funciones de Asturias, Javier Fernández, con la Medalla de Oro de Galicia, cuya entrega se hará de nuevo el 24 de julio, víspera del Día de Galicia.
Ambos políticos han sido los nombres elegidos por el jefe del Ejecutivo gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, para recibir este año la máxima distinción que entrega la Comunidad.
Núñez Feijóo ha justificado la entrega de este premio a ambos dirigentes al ser, los dos, el ejemplo de una "política útil" para sus vecinos como ha demostrado la estrategia común llevada a cabo entre los tres mandatarios para impulsar la economía y el prestigio de la zona noroeste de España.
En un mensaje en la red social Twitter, el jefe del Ejecutivo gallego, ha anunciado esta decisión y ha puesto en valor la capacidad de Juan Vicente Herrera y Fernández para hacer de la defensa de los intereses generales del noroeste de España su carta de presentación.
Defensa de los intereses propios que los tres presidentes autonómicos han realizado de una forma "compatible" también con los intereses de España, lo que les ha valido la Medalla de Oro de Galicia.
Núñez Feijóo ha puesto en valor la capacidad de los políticos premiados para "anteponer" los intereses generales a cualquier otro tipo de rédito partidista.
Labor que han acometido con "razón, altura de miras y convicción", cualidades que los hacen "merecedores" de la máxima distinción que otorga Galicia cada año y que, en esta ocasión, premiará a "estos buenos políticos, buenos españoles y buenos presidentes de comunidades autónomas", concluye Núñez Feijóo.
