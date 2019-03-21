Público
La Generalitat amanece con la pancarta del lazo amarillo en la fachada que la Junta Electoral Central ordenó retirar

Torra anunció este miércoles a través de un que seguiría las recomendaciones del defensor del pueblo catalán, que aconsejó retirar lazos y esteladas en periodo electoral.

20/03/2019.- Una mujer muestra una pancarta con una lazo amarillo ante el Palau de la Generalitat. / EFE - ALEJANDRO GARCÍA

La fachada del Palau de la Generalitat ha amanecido este jueves manteniendo en el balcón la pancarta con el lazo amarillo que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ordenó retirar.

El presidente Quim Torra dijo en un comunicado el miércoles que se iban a seguir las recomendaciones del Síndic de Greuges sobre retirar estos símbolos de edificios de la Generalitat pero que el propio presidente "no da ni dará" ninguna orden para que se retiren.

De madrugada, dos empleados municipales de limpieza han sacado los lazos atados a las vallas que protegen la Generalitat y el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, en la misma plaza Sant Jaume. Empezaron a las 3.15 y acabaron en 10 minutos, tras los cuales borraron los lazos dibujados con pintura sobre el suelo de la plaza.

Mientras lo hacían, había con ellos dos guardias urbanos; una patrulla de Mossos ha custodiado la puerta de la Generalitat toda la noche, y a primera hora de la mañana el vehículo ha entrado en el Palau.

Pero sobre las 4, un activista volvió a colocar lazos amarillos: siete atados a las vallas que protegen el Ayuntamiento y uno ante las que protegen la Generalitat.
Pasadas las 7, seguía en el balcón de la Generalitat la pancarta con el lazo amarillo y la leyenda 'Llibertat presos polítics i exiliats. Free political prisoners and exiles'.

