El Gobierno descarta iniciar el día 2 el debate de investidura y esperará a la decisión definitiva de ERC

El Gobierno descarta iniciar el 2 de enero el debate de investidura del candidato Pedro Sánchez y esperará a conocer la decisión definitiva que adopte el Consell Nacional de ERC --el máximo órgano del partido entre congresos-- sobre una eventual abstención de sus 13 diputados que permita al líder socialista ser investido presidente del Gobierno, han adelantado fuentes del Ejecutivo.
"Imposible". Así de tajantes se muestran las fuentes consultadas ante la posibilidad de convocar el pleno de investidura a partir del día 2, toda vez que ERC ha confirmado que será ese mismo día, a las 17.00 horas, cuando se reunirá el Consell Nacional que decidirá si la asunción por parte del PSOE de que existe un "conflicto político" en Cataluña que ha de encauzarse a través de una mesa de negociación es suficiente para que los diputados republicanos se abstengan en la investidura.
La elección de la fecha del debate de investidura es competencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, en coordinación con el candidato, en este caso, Pedro Sánchez, cuyo entorno ya desecha abiertamente la opción de que pueda ser elegido en segunda votación el día 5, víspera de Reyes.
Este lunes en el Congreso de los Diputados fuentes cercanas a la negociación comenzaban a mencionar la posibilidad de convocar el pleno a partir del 4 de enero, de manera que la primera votación, en la que se requiere mayoría absoluta, tuviera lugar el día 5, y la segunda, 48 horas después, el día 7, cuando Sánchez superaría la votación al necesitar ya tan sólo más votos a favor que en contra.
