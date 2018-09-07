Público
El Gobierno estudiará regular el uso de los dispositivos móviles en las aulas

Países como Francia han decidido este curso desterrar los móviles de los colegios.

Los alumnos escuchan a la profesora en el primer día de clase del curso 2018-2019 - EFE/Fernando Alvarado

El Gobierno tiene previsto estudiar una regulación del uso de dispositivos móviles como los 'smartphones' en las aulas, según han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional, siguiendo la estela de otros países como Francia, que este curso ha desterrado los móviles de los colegios.

Desde el pasado lunes 3 de septiembre, fecha del comienzo del curso escolar en Francia, sus alumnos tiene prohibido usar los dispositivos móviles dentro de un centro educativo. La medida afecta a estudiantes de entre 6 y 16 años, y figuraba en el programa electoral del actual presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron.

En España, el 25% de los niños y niñas de 10 años utiliza un teléfono móvil, según los datos de la Encuesta sobre Equipamiento y Uso de Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación en los Hogares realizada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística el año pasado.

Según esta encuesta, el porcentaje de uso del móvil aumenta hasta el 45,2% en los menores de 11 años, y asciende hasta el 75% con 12 años. Cuando cumplen 15 años, el 94% de los jóvenes españoles disponen o tienen acceso a un 'smartphone'.

