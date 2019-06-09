Público
Gobierno de Lleida ERC consigue el apoyo del Comú de Lleida para alcanzar la Alcaldía 

En declaraciones a 'Europa Press', la portavoz de el Comú, Laura Berges, ha explicado que lo votarán como alcalde de Lleida por "las coincidencias de programa" y tras las negociaciones que han mantenido con ERC.

Miquel Pueyo, el probable futur paer de Lleida, al centre de la imatge. EUROPA PRESS.

Miquel Pueyo, candidato de ERC por Lleida. EUROPA PRESS.

El Comú de Lleida ha anunciado este domingo que apoyará la investidura del alcaldable de ERC, Miquel Pueyo, por lo que el candidato tiene confirmada la mayoría necesaria para ser investido.

"Queríamos expresar nuestra confianza a una opción progresista", ha apuntado Berges, que apuesta por un 'gobierno del cambio' en la ciudad, tras muchos años de gobierno del PSC.

Berges ha señalado que no descartan entrar en un gobierno tripartito con ERC y JxLleida si dan garantías de que se priorizarán los derechos sociales.

Fuentes de JxLleida han explicado a Europa Press que prefieren un gobierno a tres aunque también accederían a un gobierno de coalición con ERC.

