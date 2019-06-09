El Parlamento iraní aprobó hoy castigar con la pena de muerte a aquellas personas culpables de realizar un ataque con ácido, un tipo de agresión registrada con cierta frecuencia en los últimos años en Irán.
Tras varios años de debate, los diputados determinaron que se aplicará la pena capital "en los casos en los que el ataque con ácido tiene la intención de intimidar y crear inseguridad en la sociedad".
El proyecto de ley estipula que este crimen equivale a "corrupción en la tierra", un cargo que la jurisprudencia islámica castiga generalmente con la horca.
Un total de 161 diputados de los 245 presentes votaron a favor de esta medida, que ahora debe ser revisada por el Consejo de Guardianes, encargado de confirmar que los proyectos de ley del Parlamento coinciden con la ley islámica.
Fuentes parlamentarias explicaron a Efe que se espera la puesta en práctica de la ley en unas dos o tres semanas, una vez se reciba la aprobación del Consejo de Guardianes.
Facilidad de acceso al ácido
Durante la sesión del Parlamento, la diputada reformista Tayebe Siavoshí mostró un vídeo de víctimas de ataques de ácido en el que se denunciaba la facilidad de acceso al ácido.
En este sentido, la diputada propuso "limitar la compra y venta de ácido", exigiendo los documentos de identidad para adquirir esta sustancia. Los ataques con ácido más graves contra mujeres que salieron a la luz ocurrieron en 2014 y algunos los relacionaron con los sectores más conservadores del régimen y su lucha por imponer la moralidad.
En rechazo, se convocaron multitudinarias manifestaciones en Irán y, a raíz de ello, el presidente del país, Hasan Rohaní, aseguró que las autoridades iban a castigar estos "ataques horribles e inhumanos" con la horca.
Los ataques de ácido han seguido, no obstante, ocurriendo en Irán esporádicamente. Hace justo dos años, catorce personas sufrieron heridas leves cuando un hombre les lanzó ácido debido a rencillas familiares.
