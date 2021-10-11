Estás leyendo: El Gobierno niega que quiera descapitalizar Madrid: "Se trata de compartir Estado"

Público
Público

El Gobierno niega que quiera descapitalizar Madrid: "Se trata de compartir Estado"

Después de que Sánchez reafirmase su compromiso en avanzar en la descentralización, Ayuso ha acusado al Ejecutivo de querer "destrozar" su comunidad y de generar "agravios" y "descapitalizar Madrid" para "buscar votos" en otros territorios.

11/10/2021.- La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, ofrece una rueda de prensa después del Consejo de Ministros celebrado este lunes en el palacio de la Moncloa en Madrid. EFE/Zipi
La ministra de Política Territorial y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, ofrece una rueda de prensa después del Consejo de Ministros celebrado este lunes en el palacio de la Moncloa en Madrid. Zipi / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez, se ha mostrado muy crítica con las últimas declaraciones de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en relación a la propuesta de descentralización del Gobierno, unas palabras "un tanto forzadas" y que "parece que cada día necesita buscar una excusa con la que confrontar con el Gobierno o con el presidente".

En esta línea, después de que el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, reafirmase este domingo su compromiso en avanzar en la descentralización, la presidenta madrileña ha acusado este lunes al Gobierno de querer "destrozar" su comunidad y de generar "agravios" y "descapitalizar Madrid" para "buscar votos" en otros territorios. 

Preguntada acerca de esta cuestión, la también ministra de Política Territorial ha llamado a la "calma" de los madrileños ante un "debate tranquilo" que "se corresponde con el desarrollo del Estado constitucional" y que busca que la recuperación justa llegue a "todos los territorios del país".

"Calma, tranquilidad, no pasa nada. Lo que este Gobierno pretende es compartir Estado. No significa sustraer la capitalidad, todo lo contrario, significa hacer más grande a España, si conseguimos compartir Estado hasta el último rincón de nuestro país", ha apostillado Rodríguez este lunes en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.

Si bien, Isabel Rodríguez no ha aclarado si tiene intención de tomar decisiones sobre la descentralización de determinadas instituciones, aunque sí ha puesto como ejemplo los cinco centros tecnológicos abiertos por Renfe en cinco localizaciones, que permitirá crear 400 empleos.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público