El Gobierno ordena el pago de 280 euros de atrasos al personal laboral de la Administración

El Gobierno ha dado orden para pagar los 280 euros de atrasos de la subida lineal aprobada para el personal laboral de la Administración General, unas 40.000 personas, han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública.
La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) ha avanzado este lunes en un comunicado que se han trasladado unas recomendaciones a los encargados de confeccionar las nóminas para que en la de junio se haga efectivo este pago único, que se incluyó en el acuerdo firmado el pasado 4 de marzo para el personal laboral.
Este convenio sellado entre Gobierno y sindicatos recogía una subida lineal de 280 euros anuales (20 euros al mes) con efecto desde el 1 de enero de 2018, así como una mejora de las tablas salariales. Así, los 280 euros que se incluirán en las próximas nóminas corresponden a los atrasos de 2018.
En su comunicado, CSIF lamenta el retraso en el pago de esta subida y advierte de que "posiblemente" no dé tiempo a aplicarla en la nómina de junio en todos los departamentos ministeriales.
El sindicato también recuerda que siguen exigiendo al Gobierno que haga efectiva la subida del 0,25% vinculada al producto interior bruto (PIB) aprobada para el conjunto de los empleados públicos de las diferentes administraciones.
