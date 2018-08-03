El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes 3 de agosto la creación de un mando único para la cooperación operativa de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado en la frontera y en el Estrecho. El objetivo es "optimizar" los recursos que permitan "colaborar en impedir" la salida de embarcaciones de migrantes en países de origen y "evitar la llegada inadvertida" de pateras a España. Así lo ha anunciado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que se ha celebrado antes del parón veraniego.

Según ha explicado, este mando único "centralizará la coordinación y el seguimiento" de todas las actuaciones realizadas o vinculadas con la inmigración irregular, así como los mecanismos necesarios para la utilización "eficaz" de todos los recursos humanos y materiales disponibles en esta materia. Sánchez ha dicho que esta autoridad única se regirá por la legislación nacional e internacional vigente, así como por los convenios suscritos en materia de seguridad marítima de salvamento, protegiendo la vida de los migrantes y respetando su dignidad.

Ha resaltado que la migración "no ha empezado con este Gobierno, sino que lo que ha comenzado es la política migratoria que, hasta ahora, no existía" y a la que la anterior administración "no puso atención ni recursos económicos".

Ha recordado que, paralelamente, España ha impulsado un plan de choque de 30 millones hasta final de año para reforzar la atención a pie de playa, ampliar las plazas de atención humanitaria y crear un nuevo servicio de asistencia y derivación.

Ha resumido los cuatro ejes de la política migratoria del Gobierno, entre los que ha destacado la potenciación del diálogo y la cooperación con los países de origen y tránsito de los inmigrantes y se ha referido principalmente a Marruecos, aunque también ha mencionado a Argel y Mauritania.

Además, ha comentado el control de fronteras y ha dicho que el Gobierno y sus distintos ministerios tienen múltiples operativos que trabajan para regular los flujos migratorios, así como el citado plan de choque para garantizar la atención humanitaria.

Como cuarto punto del plan de trabajo del Gobierno, ha citado el impulso dado a la cooperación europea, al señalar que "cuando un migrante pisa la playa de Tarifa o de Algeciras no está pisando España, sino Europa". Por ello, ha recalcado, "desde el primer minuto este Gobierno ha explicado la necesidad de que la Comisión Europea y las instituciones europeas colaboren con recursos económicos".