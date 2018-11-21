Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Gobierno vasco incluye la prostitución en su ley de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas

El borrador del Decreto define esta actividad como "establecimientos de concurrencia pública en cuyas dependencias se prestan o realizan actividades de esparcimientos sexual de manera libre e independiente". 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La publicación en el BOE ha causado tanto estupor como indignación entre el movimiento feminista y ahonda en un debate que ya tiene un largo recorrido, el de si la prostitución debe ser o no regulada. | EFE

El borrador de un Decreto de la Ley vasca de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas incluye la prostitución en su normativa. | EFE

La propuesta legal que desarrolla la Ley vasca de Espectáculos Públicos y Actividades Recreativas incluye la prostitución en su normativa. El borrador de este Decreto, que está en su última fase de aprobación y que puede sufrir modificaciones, quiere establecer unas condiciones mínimas de salud e higiene en "los establecimientos dedicados a la prostitución", según ha adelantado la Cadena SER.

"Deben tener una zona de vestuario y de descanso para las personas que la ejercen, que no podrá ser utilizados como vivienda o para la pernoctación de dichas personas", se indica en el texto, en donde se define como "establecimientos de concurrencia pública en cuyas dependencias se prestan o realizan actividades de esparcimientos sexual de manera libre e independiente". 

En este Decreto también establece que se deberá informar y dar preservativos a las personas que acudan a ellos, así como un horario de cierre, que será las 04.30 horas

En esta ley se regula el desarrollo de los espectáculos y actividades recreativas, entre las que se encuentran circos, teatros, bares o cines. Según recoge la SER, el Gobierno vasco ha justificado esta posición: “Están ahí, son legales y no se pueden obviar”.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad