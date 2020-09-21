Estás leyendo: El Gobierno y los agentes sociales alcanzan 'in extremis' un preacuerdo para regular el teletrabajo

Teletrabajo El Gobierno y los agentes sociales alcanzan 'in extremis' un preacuerdo para regular el teletrabajo

Las patronales CEOE y Cepyme, y los sindicatos CCOO y UGT, someterán mañana a la consideración de sus organizaciones el preacuerdo alcanzado con el Ministerio de Trabajo para su ratificación.  Posteriormente será aprobado como decreto ley en Consejo de Ministros. La reunión de este lunes comenzó a las 11.30 horas.

22/01/2020.- La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión con los dirigentes de las patronales CEOE Antonio Garamendi, y CEPYME Gerardo Cuerva, y de los sindicatos, CCOO, Unai Sordo y UGT, Pepe Álvarez, en la que han ac
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE/ Mariscal

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro López de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

Fumata blanca para la regulación del teletrabajo en el sector privado. Gobierno y agentes sociales han alcanzado este lunes un preacuerdo para regular el trabajo a distancia, que tanto patronal como sindicatos deben ratificar en las próximas horas.

El entendimiento se ha producido in extremis, ya que desde hace días el Gobierno ha dejado ver su intención de aprobar esta regulación como real decreto este martes, en Consejo de Ministros. Las reuniones se sucedieron durante toda la semana pasada sin acuerdo. 

La reunión del diálogo social, además, ha sido maratoniana: comenzó en torno a las 11.30 horas, y se ha prolongado hasta cerca de las 20.00, según distintas fuentes conocedoras de la negociación.

Ahora, las patronales CEOE y Cepyme, así como los sindicatos CCOO y UGT deben votar en sus respectivas cúpulas el texto sellado con el Ministerio de Trabajo. Esta misma mañana, además, los sindicatos, las entidades locales, las comunidades autónomas y el Ejecutivo alcanzaron un acuerdo para regular el trabajo a distancia en el marco del sector público. 

(Habrá ampliación)

