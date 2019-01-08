El PP considera "inaceptable" y un "auténtico despropósito" el documento de Vox

El Partido Popular ha respondido al documento de 19 propuestas lanzado por Vox este martes, en el que la formación de Santiago Abascal pide que para investir a Juanma Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía se acabe con las leyes autonómicas contra la violencia machista y LGTBI, se liquide el 28-F, símbolo de la autonomía andaluza, para cambiarlo por el 2 de enero, "día en que se culminó la reconquista" y que que el presidente de la Junta les defienda de los ataques de "algunos líderes políticos y medios", entre otras cuestiones.
Desde el PP consideran que a "Vox parece importarle más Vox que los andaluces" y que este documento es "inaceptable" porque "varios de los puntos son un auténtico despropósito que el PP no puede respaldar".
Los 'populares' creen que "con este documento Vox demuestra no quiere un acuerdo" y advierten a Vox que "si no cambia su postura, estará desperdiciando una oportunidad histórica para que haya un cambio en Andalucía después de casi 40 años de socialismo".
El portavoz del PP en el Parlamento vasco, Borja Sémper, ha cargado contra Vox en su cuenta de Twitter, donde escribe: "Ya puestos, hubiera sido más directo exigir 'expulsión de Andalucía a los que no sean de Vox. Pero pata negra'. Y nos evitamos tanto rollo".
Ya puestos, hubiera sido más directo exigir “expulsión de Andalucía a los que no sean de Vox. Pero pata negra”.— Borja Sémper (@bsemper) 8 de enero de 2019
Y nos evitamos tanto rollo.
