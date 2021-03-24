Estás leyendo: Sanidad y las comunidades descartan modificar el plan de Semana Santa para adelantar el toque de queda

A lo largo de la jornada de este miércoles, distintas informaciones aseguraban que la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, se habría puesto en contacto con algunos consejeros de Salud de distintas Comunidades Autónomas para sondear la posibilidad de adelantar el toque de queda a las 20.00 horas en Semana Santa.

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias (d), y la jefa del área del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, María José Sierra, durante una rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en M
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias (d), y la jefa del área del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, María José Sierra, durante una rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en Madrid (España), a 22 de marzo de 2021. R.Rubio.Pool / Europa Press

MADRID

El Gobierno y las Comunidades Autónomas han decidido este miércoles en el seno del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud mantener el documento de restricciones para Semana Santa y no aplicar ninguna nueva medida sobre los horarios del toque de queda ni de cierre de actividad no esencial, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la reunión.

Sin embargo, en el Consejo Interterritorial de esta tarde no se ha acordado incluir ninguna nueva medida sobre horarios en lo referido al toque de queda y a la actividad no esencial. El documento que se acordó hace unas semanas establecía las 23.00 como la hora límite para el toque de queda en estas fechas.

De hecho, en la reunión de este miércoles ha estado presente el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, que ha señalado a las autonomías la necesidad de controlar las medidas que se desprenden de este documento compartido de actuaciones en la Semana Santa.

Además, ha habido varias CCAA que han pedido un control exhaustivo de las fronteras tras las críticas al Gobierno por permitir el turismo extranjero pero no la movilidad entre distintas autonomías. Aquí, Marlaska ha defendido el control que ya existe en los aeropuertos.

(Habrá ampliación)

