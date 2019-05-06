Público
El Govern acepta la renuncia de Núria de Gispert a la Creu de Sant Jordi

De Gispert ha sostenido que su tuit no fue afortunado pero sí resulta oportuno para aquellos que no pierden ninguna oportunidad para erosionar a "un Govern y un Parlamento vulnerables, debido a las circunstancias políticas".

La expresidenta del Parlament catalán, Núria de Gispert. /EFE

El Govern ha aceptado este lunes la renuncia de la ex presidenta del Parlament Núria de Gispert a la Creu de Sant Jordi -que se le concedió el martes- tras su polémica al copiar un mensaje en su perfil de Twitter, en el que se comparaba a dirigentes de PP y Cs con cerdos, y por el que pidió disculpas: "Asumo el error".

Por su parte, la portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha asegurado que aprecia la carta que ha remitido al Govern la ex presidenta del Parlament porque "le honra y respalda su trayectoria de compromiso con las instituciones de Catalunya".

Ha acusado a estas personas de querer crispar la política y deteriorar el debate, "para quienes, en definitiva, desde el cinismo, la deslealtad y la irresponsabilidad, creen en el 'todo vale' y lo practican".

