El Govern acepta la renuncia de Núria de Gispert a la Creu de Sant Jordi

El Govern ha aceptado este lunes la renuncia de la ex presidenta del Parlament Núria de Gispert a la Creu de Sant Jordi -que se le concedió el martes- tras su polémica al copiar un mensaje en su perfil de Twitter, en el que se comparaba a dirigentes de PP y Cs con cerdos, y por el que pidió disculpas: "Asumo el error".
Por su parte, la portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha asegurado que aprecia la carta que ha remitido al Govern la ex presidenta del Parlament porque "le honra y respalda su trayectoria de compromiso con las instituciones de Catalunya".
Aquesta tarda hem rebut la carta de la expresidenta del Parlament, Núria de Gispert.— Meritxell Budó🎗 (@meritxellbudo) 6 de mayo de 2019
El govern li agraeix la renúncia a la Creu de Sant Jordi, un gest que l'honora i avala la seva trajectòria de compromís amb les institucions de Catalunya.
De Gispert ha sostenido que su tuit no fue afortunado pero sí resulta oportuno para aquellos que no pierden ninguna oportunidad para erosionar a "un Govern y un Parlamento vulnerables, debido a las circunstancias políticas".
Ha acusado a estas personas de querer crispar la política y deteriorar el debate, "para quienes, en definitiva, desde el cinismo, la deslealtad y la irresponsabilidad, creen en el 'todo vale' y lo practican".
