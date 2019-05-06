Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Creu de Sant Jordi De Gispert pone la Creu de Sant Jordi a disposición de Torra y el Govern

La carta llega días después del polémico mensaje en su perfil de Twitter en el que se comparaba a dirigentes de PP y Cs con cerdos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
De Gispert pone la Creu de Sant Jordi a disposición de Torra y el Govern. Europa Press

De Gispert pone la Creu de Sant Jordi a disposición de Torra y el Govern. Europa Press

La expresidenta del Parlament Núria de Gispert ha asegurado este lunes que pone la Creu de Sant Jordi -que se le concedió el martes y aún no ha recibido- a disposición del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y el Govern.

En una carta abierta al Govern recogida, ha señalado que esta distinción debe de estar lejos de toda polémica que puedan promover aquellos a quien "les molesta cualquier forma de catalanidad expresada de manera normal, pacífica y festiva", ha avanzado El Punt Avui.

La carta llega días después de la polémica porque la expresidenta del Parlament copiara un mensaje en su perfil de Twitter en el que se comparaba a dirigentes de PP y Cs con cerdos, y por el que pidió disculpas: "Asumo el error".

"Ya sé que no gusta que se diga pero muchas de estas personas que ahora ya no estarán aquí han llevado al Parlament a una situación de indignidad muy grande. Han hecho que pareciera una verdulería o un mercado", ha asegurado Gispert refiriéndose a Ciudadanos y al Partido Popular. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad