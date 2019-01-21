Un grupo de taxistas increpa e insulta a Rivera en Madrid: "¡Eres un traidor!"

Un grupo de taxistas congregados en Atocha ha increpado e insultado al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, tras su llegada a la estación y le ha perseguido durante su recorrido hasta la salida de la misma al grito de "¡Fuera, fuera!" y "¡Eres un traidor!".

El propio Rivera ha colgado un vídeo del acontecimiento en su cuenta de Twitter tras su llegada a la estación procedente de Sevilla en el que se puede observar cómo los manifestantes allí congregados van detrás de él profiriendo gritos e insultos y le rodean hasta que se detine a explicar su postura sobre el conflicto existente con los conductores VTC.

"¡Fuera, fuera!", "¡Eres un golfo!", "¡A la puta calle!" o "¡Eres un traidor!" son algunas de las frases que han gritado contra el líder de la formación naranja, que defiende que los ciudadanos tienen derecho a elegir si se desplazan en un taxi o en un vehículo VTC.

"Recién llegado de Sevilla me he encontrado esto en la estación de Atocha. Me consta que hay muchos taxistas respetuosos y que legítimamente defienden su interés, pero con insultos y agresividad no lograrán convencer a los usuarios", ha escrito Rivera para denunciar lo ocurrido.

Tras lo ocurrido en la estación de Atocha, Rivera se ha reafirmado en que los usuarios deben poder decidir cómo prefieren viajar. "Sigo pensando hoy aún más que ayer que los ciudadanos tienen derecho a elegir si se desplazan en taxi, VTC o como quieran", ha añadido.



También se ha pronunciado sobre este conflicto el portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, concretamente sobre la situación en Barcelona, donde tres agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra y un guardia civil han resultado heridos este lunes cuando trataban de contener a taxistas que se manifestaban.



"A la inoperancia de Sánchez, incapaz de implantar un modelo de transición, se suma la debilidad de gobiernos autonómicos, el apego al pasado y, lo peor, el intolerable recurso a la violencia. Hoy han herido a un guardia civil. Los usuarios toman nota", ha señalado.

