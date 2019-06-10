La embajada española en Viena ha invitado al eurodiputado electo de Vox Hermann Tertsch a un acto para intentar desmontar la Leyenda Negra española. La conferencia, titulada ¿500 años de fake news? Propaganda contra el Imperio español antes y ahora, se celebrará el próximo 13 de junio en la Diplomatische Akademie de Viena, según el cartel de la convocatoria.
El columnista moderará la mesa de diálogo compuesta por la autora del libro Imperofobia y leyenda negra, María Elvira Roca Barea, varios profesores universitarios y el propio embajador español en Austria, Juan Sunyé Mendía.
De esta manera, el columnista y el resto de oradores intentarán negar el genocidio europeo en los pueblos indígenas, una teoría cada vez más sustentada por historiadores y expertos.
El histórico dirigente del partido alemán SPD Felix von Grünberg ha criticado en su cuenta de Twitter la invitación de la Embajada española al eurodiputado de Vox. "¿Cómo puede ser que el Gobierno español permita que ocurra algo así?", ha señalado haciendo referencia al tuit del periodista alemán Reiner Wandler.
Wie kann es sein, daß die spanische Regierung so was zuläßt? https://t.co/IPFnDlrQgo— Felix von Gruenberg (@vongruenberg) 10 de junio de 2019
El corresponsal del periódico alemán Die Tageszeitung y colaborador del diario austriaco Der Standard ha criticado a su vez la asistencia de Tertsch al acto. "Este hombre con sus ideas de extrema derecha modera una mesa redonda sobre el imperio español y sus enemigos en la Embajada de España en Viena. Bien notado por el mensaje de un gobierno socialdemócrata. #SpainIsDifferent", ha relatado.
Dieser Mann mit seinen rechtsextremen Ansichten moderiert in Wien an der spanischen Botschaft eine Podiumsdiskussion zum spanischen Imperium und dessen Feinde. Wohlbemerkt an der Botschaft einer sozialdemokratischen Regierung. #SpainIsDifferent https://t.co/MUl4sXhUaJ— Reiner Wandler (@reinerwandler) 9 de junio de 2019
