madrid
Continúan las protestas relacionadas con el hospital milagro de Ayuso. Después de que los sanitarios madrileños afearan al Ejecutivo de la Comunidad de Madrid su intención de trasladar a los profesionales que se presentasen voluntarios al nuevo centro, el sector de la construcción se concentrará este jueves de 11 a 13.30 horas frente a la Asamblea de Madrid para denunciar la falta de medidas de seguridad y la alta siniestralidad en la construcción del complejo hospitalario.
Después de que trabajadores y sindicatos vengan denunciando el ritmo de trabajo "excesivo" para intentar tener a tiempo el hospital Isabel Zendal, y tras el fallecimiento de un obrero de 44 años a principios de octubre en un accidente mortal, CCOO de Construcción y Servicios de Madrid ha denunciado ante la autoridad laboral el incumplimiento del convenio colectivo.
"Las medidas de seguridad no son suficientes y no están funcionando", señala CCOO
El sindicato apela la responsabilidad política para que no haya que lamentar más accidentes, ya que, si bien el presupuesto para la realización de las obras se ha duplicado, las medidas de seguridad no son suficientes y no están funcionando, ha señalado CCOO en una nota de presa. "Las prisas a toda costa por completar las obras no pude originar daño en la salud de los trabajadores y trabajadoras que participan en la obra", sostienen.
También el sindicato Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) presentó hace dos semanas una denuncia ante el jefe de la Inspección Provincial de Trabajo y Seguridad Social contra la Comunidad de Madrid, la empresa contratada como responsable de Prevención de Riesgo y las empresas que han realizado las labores de construcción en el nuevo hospital.
La denuncia de UGT también se centra en las condiciones laborales y en las deficiencias en materia de riesgos laborales que implican "riesgos para la seguridad y salud de los trabajadores".
