Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Iglesias tacha de "vergonzoso" que se haya prohibido la actuación de C. Tangana en Bilbao

En un apunte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el secretario general de Podemos ha asegurado que no le "gusta" C.Tangana pero que le "parece vergonzoso que le prohíban actuar". 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias

El secretario general de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha tachado este viernes de "vergonzoso" que se haya prohibido la actuación del rapero C.Tangana en las fiestas de Bilbao por sus canciones "machistas".

En un apunte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Iglesias ha asegurado que no le "gusta" C.Tangana pero que le "parece vergonzoso que le prohíban actuar". "El trabajo de los artistas, como la política, debe ser objeto de crítica, de sátira, de burla o de beef, nunca de censura. Y para beef memorable este", ha escrito, añadiendo el vídeo de la canción 'Los pollos hermanos' de Los Chikos del Maiz.

Esta crítica se produce después de que el Ayuntamiento de Bilbao haya cancelado el concierto que C.Tangana tenía previsto ofrecer el 24 de agosto, en el marco de las fiestas de la Aste Nagusi, tras las protestas por las letras "machistas" del cantante.

Tras esta polémica, se comenzó una campaña de recogida de firmas para pedir la anulación de su actuación, la cual acumuló 10.000 en 24 horas. En el lugar de C.Tangana actuará el cantante portorriqueño Pedro Capó, nieto del legendario Bobby Capó.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad