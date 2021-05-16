Ingresa en prisión un miembro de los CDR de Catalunya sobre quien pesaba una orden de búsqueda

Actualizado:
El miembro de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) David Vallhonrat, sobre quien pesaba una orden de búsqueda, ha ingresado en la prisión de Brians1 tras su detención ayer en la localidad barcelonesa de Terrassa.
Vallhonrat se encadenó el 23 de febrero de 2018 en el Palacio de Justicia de Barcelona, sede del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), contra la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya, acción por la que fue procesado.
Las otras doce personas que también se encadenaron con él fueron absueltas en el juicio que se celebró un año más tarde por ese hecho, pero Vallhonrat no acudió a la vista, por lo que se emitió una orden de búsqueda.
Fuentes de los Mossos han informado a EFE de que la detención de ayer en Terrassa fue circunstancial, pues cuando fue identificado por la Policía Local de la ciudad el sistema informático avisó a los agentes de que sobre el joven pesaba una orden de búsqueda.
La policía avisó entonces a los Mossos, que fueron los que finalmente lo condujeron ante el juez de guardia de Terrassa y posteriormente a la prisión.
