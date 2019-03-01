Instituciones Penitenciarias cambia la dirección de ocho cárceles y sitúa a mujeres al frente de cinco de ellas

El secretario general de Instituciones Penitenciarias, Ángel Luis Ortiz, ha efectuado ocho nuevos cambios en la dirección de las cárceles de Zuera (Zaragoza), A Lama (Pontevedra), Castellón, Ávila, Arrecife (Las Palmas), Asturias, Teixeiro (La Coruña) y Huelva.
Según destaca la institución, cinco de estos centros penitenciarios estarán dirigidos a partir de ahora por mujeres, además de dos centros de insersión social (CIS). En total, de los quince relevos efectuados desde la llegada de Ángel Luis Ortiz a la Secretaría General, nueve han sido de mujeres.
A partir de ahora, Carmen Gambaro Consejo se hará cargo de la prisión de Zuera, de la que era subdirectora de Régimen, por la jubilación de Luis Lozano. Por su parte, Teresa Delgado Pérez se ha convertido en la primera mujer en dirigir la prisión de A Lama.
El Centro Penitenciario de Castellón I estará dirigido por María Celia Bautista y Laura Pérez se ha convertido en la nueva directora de la prisión de mujeres Ávila, tras la jubilación de Jesús Martín Moreno. Por su parte, Antonia Chica ha sido nombrada directora del CP Arrecife en sustitución de Juan Hidalgo.
Instituciones Penitenciarias informa de que estas cinco mujeres se suman a las dos designadas a finales del pasado año: Guadalupe Rivera González, directora del CP Madrid VI, y Carmen Carrillo, directora del CP Murcia. Además, la Secretaría General ha nombrado a dos directoras para los centros de inserción social de Madrid, Olga Ballesteros, y Mallorca, Inmaculada Torre.
Además, el secretario general de Instituciones Penitenciarias ha nombrado a José Angel Vázquez Yáñez nuevo director de la prisión gallega de Teixeiro; mientras que Jesús María Garrido Cordero, antiguo director de Teixeiro, se ha hecho cargo de la prisión de Asturias. Por su parte, Raul Barba Durán llega a la dirección del CP Huelva desde la dirección de la Oficina de Extranjería.
Otros cambios en la dirección de los centros, efectuados el pasado año son: José Antonio García Liso, director del CP Madrid IV, Francisco González, director del CP Ourense y Juan Carlos Alcalde, director del CIS Melchor Rodríguez de Madrid.
