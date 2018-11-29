La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado al Ministerio de Interior por repartir de forma irregular 1,1 millones de euros entre un millar de directivos de Prisiones. La entrega de este complemento, declarado nulo, se produjo a finales de 2017, con Juan Ignacio Zoido al frente de la cartera de Interior.
Este plus de productividad fue entregado a altos cargos de las cárceles, tales como directores, gerentes, subdirectores y administradores de los centros penitenciarios, que dependen del Ministerio del Interior, según recoge El País.
El entonces secretario general de Instituciones Penitenciarias, Ángel Yuste, explicó que el complemento, en forma de gratificación, se debía al "alto grado de compromiso y profesionalidad" demostrado por los cargos, un hecho que tenía que "ser necesariamente reconocido y recompensado".
La Audiencia Nacional resolvió en primera instancia la demanda interpuesta por la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF). La juez titular del Juzgado Central Contencioso-administrativo 7 estimó que la adopción de esta medida no "resulta conforme a derecho".
Tras el recurso presentando por el Ministerio de Interior, la sección quinta de la Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional ha insistido en la nulidad del reparto al entender que este debería haber estado "precedido por una negociación colectiva [...]con independencia del resultado de la negociación", tal y como informa El País.
