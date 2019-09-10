El actor José Sacristán ha pedido este martes a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo, que PSOE y Unidas Podemos continúen con las negociaciones tras el fracaso de la segunda reunión de esta tarde.
“Poneos de acuerdo, por favor, seguid hablando”, le ha espetado cuando coincidía con Calvo a las puertas del teatro Bellas Artes de Madrid, según explica El País. Ante la petición de Sacristán, la respuesta que obtuvo de la vicepresidenta en funciones del Ejecutivo apunta a la celebración de nuevas elecciones: “No puede ser. No podemos hipotecarnos de esa manera. Caemos otra vez en la misma piedra”.
Los portavoces de ambas formaciones terminaron con el segundo encuentro para las negociaciones sin ningún avance. El PSOE afirma que no habrá reunión entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias si previamente no hay un acuerdo programático.
