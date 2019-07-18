El secretario de Acción Política de Podemos y responsable del Comité Negociador de Pactos del partido, Pablo Echenique, ha agradecido este jueves el "fogonazo de sensatez" de más de 200 intelectuales que han suscrito una carta en la que piden al PSOE y a Unidas Podemos un acuerdo para formar gobierno de progreso. "Tomamos nota", ha dicho.
"Un fogonazo de sensatez entre tanto veto, tanta táctica partidista y tanta irresponsabilidad. Gracias por alzar la voz. Tomamos nota", ha escrito en un mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter.
Echenique ha adjuntado un fragmento del manifiesto firmado por "mucha gente" que admira en el que se pide a PSOE y Unidas Podemos que inicien la negociación para facilitar ese gobierno plural progresista "desde el reconocimiento y respeto mutuos".
En el texto, que lleva por título Por un Gobierno de progreso ya, más de 200 personalidades del mundo de la cultura y la docencia han exigido tanto al PSOE como a Unidas Podemos "generosidad" y "altura de miras" para cerrar un gobierno de progreso ya.
Todas estas personalidades han enviado esta "carta pública", publicada en una tribuna abierta de eldiario.es, porque consideran que "no queda ya tiempo". "El futuro de nuestra sociedad nos lo exige". En este sentido, aseguran que plasman su firma en calidad de ciudadanos "preocupados por el bien común".
