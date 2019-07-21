Los equipos negociadores de PSOE y Podemos apuran en un ambiente de máxima discreción las últimas horas de negociación previas al pleno del debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, que comienza el mediodía de este lunes.
Fuentes de los partidos coinciden en resaltar el compromiso de los negociadores por mantener en secreto los términos de las conversaciones, que en estos momentos tienen sobre la mesa los documentos con la oferta programática "para un Gobierno social, feminista, ecologista, europeísta y progresista" aprobados por la Ejecutiva del PSOE y las bases del acuerdo firmado entre ambos partidos sobre los Presupuestos.
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno en funciones, Carmen Calvo; la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, y la ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, son las componentes del equipo negociador socialista, mientras que por parte de Podemos ha trascendido la participación del secretario de Acción de Gobierno y Acción Institucional de Podemos, Pablo Echenique.
Las partes deben acordar sobre "leyes", "trabajo" y "sustancia"
La propia Carmen Calvo recalcó este sábado que, antes de hablar de un reparto de "áreas de participación", las partes deben acordar sobre "leyes", "trabajo" y "sustancia".
Dos meses después de la constitución de las cámaras parlamentarias, el debate de investidura del candidato socialista a comenzará el mediodía del lunes en el Congreso y se alargará al martes, cuando se procederá a la primera votación. De no haber mayoría absoluta, habría una segunda votación 48 horas después, el jueves próximo.
