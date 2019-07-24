IU reunirá este jueves a su Comisión Colegiada para acordar el sentido de su voto en la investidura de Sánchez

La Comisión colegiada Federal de Izquierda Unidas, el máximo órgano ejecutivo de la formación, se reunirá este jueves antes de la segunda sesión de investidura a la que se someterá Pedro Sánchez para decidir el sentido de su voto tras haberse dado por rotas las negociaciones entre Unidas Podemos y PSOE.
La reunión tendrá lugar a las 12.00 horas y la decisión se adoptará en base a "la información de la que se disponga a esa hora, una vez finalizadas las negociaciones con el PSOE", han informado a Europa Press fuentes de IU.
Izquierda Unida realizó un referéndum entre sus bases sobre la conveniencia o no de apoyar un gobierno de coalición entre Unidos Podemos y el PSOE si ambas formaciones llegaban a un acuerdo programático. El 78,76% de los participantes en la consulta apoyaron ese gobierno de coalición.
A pocas horas de que se lleve a cabo la segunda sesión de investidura del líder socialista en el Congreso de los Diputados, en la que necesita mayoría simple para salir elegido presidente, las negociaciones entre las formaciones lideradas por Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias se han dado por rotas.
Según el PSOE, la última oferta que Pedro Sánchez habría trasladado telefónicamente este miércoles a Iglesias incluía una vicepresidencia social para Irene Montero, más los ministerios de Vivienda y Economía Social, el de Sanidad, Asuntos Sociales y Consumo, y el de Igualdad.
Sin embargo, desde Podemos argumentan que en los dos últimos días el PSOE les ha hecho diferentes propuestas "de ministerios inexistentes o vacíos, pero nunca juntos, sino siempre por separado". "Nunca estaría Podemos en más de uno o dos de los que aparecen en ese listado", apuntan, respecto al documento que ha aireado el PSOE.
