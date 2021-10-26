Izquierda Unida pide al juez del caso 'Púnica' imputar al PP por financiación ilegal

madridActualizado:
Izquierda Unida ha solicitado al juez encargado de investigar en la Audiencia Nacional la conocida como 'trama Púnica', Manuel García Castellón, que impute al Partido Popular como persona jurídica y que llame a declarar al representante legal del PP como persona jurídica imputada.
Otra de las demandas que ha hecho el partido liderado por Alberto Garzón es que amplíe seis meses más el plazo de instrucción de esta causa, de acuerdo a lo permitido en la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal.
En el escrito, dirigido al titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, explican que "aún quedan diligencias por practicar e innumerables aspectos del objeto de esta causa por esclarecer" y consideran que "deberán ser investigados en el curso de los próximos meses mediante la práctica de nuevas diligencias de prueba" con el fin de aclarar la presunta existencia de una 'caja B' en la delegación autonómica popular.
Además, recuerdan que ya reclamaron la imputación del partido en años anteriores –2017, 2018 y 2019–, pero el instructor de la causa consideró "prematuro" imputar al Partido Popular, dado que la investigación "aún se estaba desarrollando". Sin embargo, desde IU, sostienen que esta imputación "está más que justificada (...) por las decisiones tomadas por varios de sus principales dirigentes en la Comunidad de Madrid".
Otro argumento que refuerza la reacción de Izquierda Unida es que varios altos cargos populares han sido imputados en la causa, y destacan nombres como Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González o Beltrán Gutiérrez.
Asimismo, concluyen con que actuaciones por parte del PP, como el "aprovechamiento de fondos de una institución pública (...) para el pago de gastos de campaña", consideran que "debe ser puesto en conexión con los delitos de organización criminal, de la que el Partido Popular se habría beneficiado, y del delito de encubrimiento, obstruyendo sus principales dirigentes la acción de la justicia por acción u omisión".
