Actualmente era el vicesecretario segundo de Ciudadanos. También fue secretario de Estado de Turismo.

Joan Mesquida en una imagen de archivo. EP
MADRID

PÚBLICO | EUROPA PRESS

El ex director general de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Nacional Joan Mesquida ha muerto este lunes a los 57 años como consecuencia de un cáncer, según ha indicado el Instituto Armado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

El actual vicesecretario segundo de Ciudadanos fue también secretario de Estado de Turismo y consejero de Hacienda y Presupuestos de las Illes Balears, así como director general de Infraestructuras del Ministerio de Defensa.

Ejerció de director general de la Guardia Civil entre abril de 2006 y septiembre de 2006 y como director general del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y de la Guardia Civil desde septiembre de 2006 al 18 de abril de 2008.

