Tras las renuncias a formar parte de la Generalitat de Elsa Artadi y Josep Rius, dos perfiles también cercanos al expresident, el 'conseller' era el mejor situado para ocupar la vicepresidencia del Ejecutivo, que le corresponde a JxCat.

Jordi Puigneró, hombre de confianza del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, será el nuevo vicepresidente del Govern que presidirá Pere Aragonès, según han confirmado fuentes de JxCat este lunes.

Tras las renuncias de Elsa Artadi y Josep Rius, dos perfiles también cercanos a Puigdemont, a formar parte del nuevo Govern, Jordi Puigneró era el mejor situado para ocupar la vicepresidencia del Ejecutivo, que le corresponde a JxCat.

Puigneró, que en la última legislatura ya se había ocupado de la cartera de Políticas Digitales, se convertirá así en vicepresidente y conseller de Políticas Digitales, Infraestructuras y Agenda Urbana, un departamento reforzado con las competencias que tenía hasta ahora Damià Calvet.

