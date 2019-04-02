El magistrado José Ricardo de Prada, a quien se atribuyen las frases "más duras" de la sentencia sobre el caso Gürtel que condenó al PP en calidad de partícipe a título lucrativo, formará parte del tribunal de la Sección Segunda de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional que juzgará la llamada caja B del partido.
Este cambio es consecuencia del regreso de De Prada a la Sala de lo Penal tras pasar por un tribunal internacional en servicios especiales y una vez ha concluido el trabajo que allí venía desempeñando, en una decisión adoptada el pasado 7 de marzo por la Comisión Permanente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
De Prada reemplaza así a la magistrada María Riera Ocariz, que ahora pasa a adscrita a la Sala de lo Penal, y que integraba junto a María José Rodríguez Duplá, y María Fernanda García Pérez, que será la ponente, el tribunal que habrá de juzgar la caja B.
El mismo efecto se ha producido en el tribunal que habrá de juzgar la pieza separada del caso Gürtel relativa al ayuntamiento de Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), donde De Prada compartirá tribunal con Julio de Diego, que será el ponente de la sentencia, y María José Rodríguez Duplá, que lo preside.
