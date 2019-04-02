Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

José Ricardo De Prada El juez más duro con la sentencia de la Gürtel estará en el tribunal de la Audiencia Nacional juzgando la caja B del PP

José Ricardo De Prada reemplaza así a la magistrada María Riera Ocariz, que ahora pasa a adscrita a la Sala de lo Penal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Comparecencia en el Congreso para la elección de vocales./Europa Press

Comparecencia en el Congreso para la elección de vocales./Europa Press

El magistrado José Ricardo de Prada, a quien se atribuyen las frases "más duras" de la sentencia sobre el caso Gürtel que condenó al PP en calidad de partícipe a título lucrativo, formará parte del tribunal de la Sección Segunda de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional que juzgará la llamada caja B del partido.

Este cambio es consecuencia del regreso de De Prada a la Sala de lo Penal

Este cambio es consecuencia del regreso de De Prada a la Sala de lo Penal tras pasar por un tribunal internacional en servicios especiales y una vez ha concluido el trabajo que allí venía desempeñando, en una decisión adoptada el pasado 7 de marzo por la Comisión Permanente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.

De Prada reemplaza así a la magistrada María Riera Ocariz, que ahora pasa a adscrita a la Sala de lo Penal, y que integraba junto a María José Rodríguez Duplá, y María Fernanda García Pérez, que será la ponente, el tribunal que habrá de juzgar la caja B.

El mismo efecto se ha producido en el tribunal que habrá de juzgar la pieza separada del caso Gürtel relativa al ayuntamiento de Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), donde De Prada compartirá tribunal con Julio de Diego, que será el ponente de la sentencia, y María José Rodríguez Duplá, que lo preside.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad