Partido Popular Un juez anula el congreso del PP de Granada y obliga a repetirlo

El concejal granadino y aspirante a liderar la formación, Juan García Montero, presentó una demanda por supuestas irregularidades en el proceso, que infringió la Ley de Partidos y donde fue reelegido como presidente Sebastián Pérez. 

Sebastián Pérez, presidente del PP de Granada. / EP

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 7 de Granada ha dejado sin efecto el XIV Congreso Provincial del PP de Granada que se celebró el 20 de mayo del pasado año y en el que Sebastián Pérez salió reelegido como presidente y ha acordado retrotraer el proceso a su inicio por infracción de la Ley de Partidos Políticos y del reglamento de organización de esta formación.

El fallo ha sido notificado este mismo lunes y se produce a raíz de la demanda que presentó el concejal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Granada Juan García Montero por supuestas irregularidades en este proceso congresual, en el que aspiró a liderar el partido.

El juez ha estimado íntegramente su demanda contra el PP de Granada y ha declarado la nulidad de una Junta Directiva Provincial en la que se abordaron asuntos vinculados al congreso y ha dejado sin efecto la convocatoria del mismo, "así como todo el proceso congresual celebrado posteriormente", acordando retrotraer el congreso provincial a su inicio, debiendo convocarse de nuevo la Junta Directiva Provincial.

Durante el juicio que se celebró el pasado julio por este asunto varios cargos del PP de Granada reconocieron ante el Juzgado, entre otros extremos, que no se revisó que los afiliados estuvieran al corriente de pago de las cuotas para votar en el congreso provincial de la formación.

