El juez del caso Villarejo abre una pieza secreta para investigar los contratos del comisario jubilado con Repsol

La investigación trata de esclarecer si la energética recurrió a Villarejo en 2011 para evitar que mediante un acuerdo con Pemex, Sacyr se hiciese con el control del consejo de administración presidido por Antoni Brufau.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo | EFE

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha abierto a instancias de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción una nueva línea de investigación secreta en la macrocausa sobre los trabajos ilícitos del comisario jubilado y en prisión provisional José Manuel Villarejo. La nueva pieza indaga sobre los 'servicios' que sus empresas pudieron haber prestado a Repsol.

Las pesquisas se siguen en la pieza separada número 21 de la causa, abierta esta misma semana, y buscan en principio esclarecer si la energética recurrió al comisario en 2011 para evitar que mediante un acuerdo con Pemex, Sacyr se hiciese con el control del consejo de administración presidido por Antoni Brufau.

Según ha adelantado La Información, la investigación pone de nuevo al ex presidente de Sacyr, Luis Del Rivero, como objeto de las tareas del comisario, pues ya le habría investigado por encargo del BBVA ─asunto que se investiga en otra pieza aparte─ y que podría haberlo hecho asimismo para Repsol.

Como en otras piezas separadas de la causa, las diligencias se han iniciado a la luz de la documentación y/o los audios que atesoraba el comisario, quien durante años estuvo registrando reuniones y conversaciones con terceros y a quien le fueron intervenidos 40 terabytes de información a su detención, de acuerdo a las fuentes consultadas.

