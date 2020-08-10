Estás leyendo: El juez cita al abogado despedido de Podemos por la pieza 'Dina' del 'caso Villarejo'

El magistrado Manuel García Castellón cita como testigo a José Manuel Calvente, después que varios medios publicaran una conversación de los miembros los servicios jurídicos de Podemos en la que se ponía de manifiesto que el letrado cuestionaba la estrategia jurídica emprendida por el partido sobre este caso.

Letrero de la Audiencia Nacional, en su sede en Madrid. E.P./Óscar Cañas
Letrero de la Audiencia Nacional, en su sede en Madrid. E.P./Óscar Cañas

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, que instruye el conocido como caso Villarejo, ha citado para el próximo 2 de septiembre al que fuera coordinador del equipo legal de Podemos José Manuel Calvente por la pieza 10 de esta macrocausa, la que investiga el robo del teléfono móvil de Dina Bousselham, exasesora del partido, a finales de 2015, y cuyos datos aparecieron en posesión del excomisario José Villarejo

Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 le ha citado en calidad de testigo después que se publicara en varios medios parte de una conversación entre letrados de Podemos en la que se ponía de manifiesto que Calvente cuestionaba la estrategia jurídica emprendida por el partido a raíz de la apertura de la pieza.

Dado que cuando se abrió la pieza Dina, en marzo de 2019, Calvente aún dirigía los servicios jurídicos del partido morado, y él mismo se ha pronunciado en medios de comunicación sobre su oposición a que se utilizara políticamente esta causa judicial, el magistrado ha decidido citarle para escuchar su versión de los hechos.

Calvente fue despedido de Podemos en diciembre de 2019 tras la acusación de Marta Flor, otra de las letradas del partido y asimismo representante de Bousselham y hasta hace unas semanas de Pablo Iglesias en la pieza 10 del caso Villarejo, por acoso sexual y laboral, cuando, según Calvente, éste investigaba posibles irregularidades contables en el partido. Un juez de Madrid archivó recientemente la denuncia de Flor al no detectar indicios de acoso, mientras otro magistrado de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla de la capital investiga la denuncia presentada por Calvente por supuesta financiación ilegal.

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ostentó al principio la condición de perjudicado en este caso. Sin embargo, el juez le revocó esta condición al apreciar contradicciones entre su declaración y la de Dina Bousselham.

Actualmente, el vicepresidente segundo está a la espera de un recurso de apelación contra su expulsión en la causa. 

