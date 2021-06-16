El juez de 'Kitchen' levanta el secreto sobre el registro al chófer de Bárcenas 

madrid
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón, que investiga la operación 'Kitchen', ha acordado levantar el secreto sobre una pieza separada dentro de la investigación acerca del operativo policial ilegal para sustraer documentación sensible para el PP a su extesorero, Luis Bárcenas. Esta pieza separada versa sobre el registro en el domicilio del que fuera chófer de Bárcenas y confidente policial, Sergio Ríos Esgueva, hoy convertido en agente del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Público, García-Castellón indica que el 15 de septiembre de 2020, el juzgado acordó la entrada y registro en el
domicilio de Serio Ríos, en Seseña (Toledo). En ese registro se intervinieron diversos dispositivos de telefonía móvil y que, posteriormente, se procedió por parte de la Unidad Central de Ciberdelincuencia a la extracción de los datos que contenían. El juez explica que cuando se acordó extraer esos datos, a la vez también se decidió el plazo para acometer los trabajos: los tres meses siguientes a su entrega a la Unidad de Asuntos Internos, con el propósito de asegurar la confidencialidad de la conversaciones entre abogado y cliente. Finalmente el plazo se alargó un mes más.
En el auto, el juez indica que no fue hasta el 15 de abril cuando recibió el oficio de Asuntos Internos en el que se analizan los datos extraídos de los móviles de Ríos. En ese informe los agentes destacan la información de interés para la investigación.
Ahora, cuando se acerca la declaración como imputada de Dolores de Cospedal, exsecretaria general del PP, y la de su marido, el empresario Ignacio López del Hierro (ella declarará el 29 de junio y él, el 30), García-Castellón levanta el secreto para poner en conocimiento de las partes lo actuado "porque no va a perjudicar la investigación en curso".
