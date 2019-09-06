Público
El juez rechaza el recurso del magnate ruso  Fridman y reprograma su declaración para el 7 de octubre

La Justicia investiga Fridman por presuntos delitos de insolvencia punible, corrupción privada entre personas jurídicas, maquinación para alterar el precio de las cosas y administración desleal en el relación a la quiebra de Zed Worldwide.

Imagen del magnate ruso Mujaíl Fridman. EP

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha rechazado el recurso presentado por la defensa del magnate ruso Mijaíl Fridman, aunque ha pospuesto su declaración como investigado al 7 de octubre.

Fridman había recurrido al juzgado el auto del pasado 6 de agosto por el que debía comparecer la próxima semana como investigado por presuntos delitos de insolvencia punible, corrupción privada entre personas jurídicas, maquinación para alterar el precio de las cosas y administración desleal en el marco de la quiebra de Zed Worldwide.

Sin embargo, antes de que el juez resolviese este recurso al que Anticorrupción se oponía, el magnate registró una nueva petición para que en cualquier caso la fecha se aplazase debido a un cambio de abogado y a la necesidad de que la nueva defensa se estudie la causa.

En paralelo, la defensa de otro de los investigados, el que fuera CEO de Zed Worldwife Javier Pérez Dolset había pedido asimismo el aplazamiento por problemas de agenda, según avanzaron a Europa Press en fuentes jurídicas.

Ahora, el instructor resuelve que Fridman deberá comparecer igualmente como imputado el próximo 7 de octubre en la Audiencia Nacional para explicar si, como sostiene Fiscalia Anticorrupción, lideró un asalto a la mercantil española para poder comprarla a un precio irrisorio camuflando su influencia real en la decisiones adoptadas detrás de sus subordinados.

Su defensa en el recurso contra la imputación, avanzado por Europa Press, sostenía que al no haber ocupado puestos de toma de decisiones en las mercantiles involucradas no podía haber incurrido en los delitos que se le imputan a la luz de la tipificación de los mismos que recoge el Código Penal

