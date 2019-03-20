Público
Victoria Rosell La jueza Rosell pide una excedencia por si finalmente va a las elecciones con Podemos

La baja como magistrada sería el paso previo indispensable si pretende presentarse a las próximas elecciones generales, decisión que todavía no ha tomado.

La magistrada Victoria Rosell denuncia la persecución que sufre.

La jueza Victoria Rosell (Murcia, 1968), tal y como avanza la SER, ha pedido la excedencia como magistrada, un paso previo indispensable si pretende presentarse a las próximas elecciones generales, decisión que –avanzan fuentes del entorno de Rosell– todavía no ha tomado. Esta petición será el primer punto del orden del día que tiene previsto estudiar este jueves la Comisión Permanente del órgano de gobierno de los jueces.

Según estas mismas fuentes, la formación liderada por Pablo Iglesias –para la que Rosell ya fue diputada en el Congreso, dejando el escaño en abril de 2016 por la apertura de una investigación contra ella a raíz de una querella del entonces ministro José Manuel Soria que terminó archivada– habría hecho un nuevo ofrecimiento para que la jueza liderara la lista por Las Palmas.

En el caso de que Rosell decidiera aceptar la propuesta de Podemos, su incorporación haría necesaria una reorganización de las listas, lo que en teoría desplazaría a la actual número uno, Meri Pita, al segundo puesto si es que la formación morada no opta por destinarla a otra circunscripción.

