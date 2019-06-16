Juezas y jueces para la Democracia aboga por un gobierno que aúne a los progresistas

La asociación Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia ha abogado este sábado por la formación de un gobierno que sume "todas las fuerzas progresistas" que representan la mayoría social surgida de las pasadas elecciones y que suponga "un giro en la política criminal, económica y de igualdad" de los últimos años.
En un comunicado, la asociación progresista considera que el resultado del 28A arrojaron un resultado "claramente favorable a un cambio en las políticas de austeridad y limitación de los derechos fundamentales".
"Las restricciones de derechos fundamentales, una política criminal represora, el desarbolamiento de los instrumentos de defensa sindical y la profundización en la desigualdad social y de género, tienen que abandonarse y optar por políticas favorecedoras de la igualdad y la garantía de los derechos y libertades", sostiene.
Para ello, Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia ve fundamental el apoyo a "un proyecto de cambio de todas las fuerzas progresistas" que obtuvieron representación en las Cortes.
"Un gobierno con un amplio respaldo social, como el que refleja el resultado electoral, es necesario para asegurar un giro en la política criminal, económica y de igualdad", añade la asociación, que por ello ha decidido en su 34 congreso respaldar la formación de un Ejecutivo que sume todas esas fuerzas progresistas.
