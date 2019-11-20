La Fiscalía Anticorrupción de Sevilla ha pedido que se celebre una vista para estudiar el ingreso en prisión de los exconsejeros de Empleo Antonio Fernández y José Antonio Viera y de los exdirectores generales de Trabajo Francisco Javier Guerrero y Juan Márquez tras su condena a penas de cárcel por prevaricación y malversación en la pieza política del caso ERE.
En concreto, Antonio Fernández y Francisco Javier Guerrero fueron condenados por la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla a penas de siete años y once meses de prisión, mientras que José Antonio Viera y Juan Márquez lo fueron a penas de cárcel de siete años y un día.
((Habrá ampliación))
