Juicio de los ERE Anticorrupción pide el ingreso en prisión de Fernández, Viera, Guerrero y Márquez tras ser condenados en el juicio de los ERE

Los exconsejeros de Empleo y los exdirectores de Trabajo han sido condenados a penas de más de siete años de prisión por la Audiencia de Provincial de Sevilla por delitos de prevaricación y malversación.

Antonio Fernández, exconsejero de Empleo de la Junta de Andalucía./ María José López (Europa Press)

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción de Sevilla ha pedido que se celebre una vista para estudiar el ingreso en prisión de los exconsejeros de Empleo Antonio Fernández y José Antonio Viera y de los exdirectores generales de Trabajo Francisco Javier Guerrero y Juan Márquez tras su condena a penas de cárcel por prevaricación y malversación en la pieza política del caso ERE.

En concreto, Antonio Fernández y Francisco Javier Guerrero fueron condenados por la Audiencia Provincial de Sevilla a penas de siete años y once meses de prisión, mientras que José Antonio Viera y Juan Márquez lo fueron a penas de cárcel de siete años y un día.

((Habrá ampliación))

