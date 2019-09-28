Público
Junqueras ERC ratifica a Junqueras como cabeza de lista en las próximas elecciones

Rufián repite como número dos en la Cámara Baja. Raül Romeva, cabeza de lista al Senado

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, preso por el procés (acompañado entre otros por Gabriel Rufián (ERC), entra en el Congreso de los Diputados para iniciar los trámites pertinentes para recoger su acta de diputado. EUROPA PRESS/Marta Fernández/Archivo

El Consell Nacional de ERC ha ratificado este sábado las listas que presentará en las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, que llevarán al líder del partido, Oriol Junqueras, como cabeza de lista al Congreso por Barcelona, y al exconseller Raül Romeva, al Senado.

En un comunicado este sábado, la formación ha informado de que presentará de número dos al Congreso al portavoz parlamentario de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, seguido de Carolina Telechea, y del líder de Sobiranistes, Joan Josep Nuet, que repetirá en el cuarto puesto.

Entre los 10 primeros puestos también repetirá, en el número cinco, la jurista brasileña y activista, Maria Dantas; ahora en el seis, la exconcejal en Barcelona Pilar Vallugera; en el siete Marta Rosique, de las juventudes del partido republicano, y en el ocho el miembro de la Ejecutiva Joan Capdevila.

Nuet no es el único nombre de Sobiranistes que estará en la lista: esta plataforma, creada en octubre de 2018 como movimiento crítico con los comuns, también se reserva los puestos 10, 15, 18, 23 y 28.

Aún en la circunscripción de Barcelona, la candidatura al Senado la liderará el exconseller de Asuntos Exteriores –actualmente en prisión preventiva– Raül Romeva, y también estará Ana Surra, que hasta ahora ha sido diputada en el Congreso.

Además, se repite la ausencia de Joan Tardà, que ya anunció que no repetiría en unas listas en las que había tenido un puesto destacado ininterrumpidamente desde 2004, pero cerrará la candidatura de Barcelona en el puesto 31 de forma simbólica.

Girona, Lleida y Tarragona 

La lista al Congreso por Girona la encabezará de nuevo a la hermana de la exconsellera presa Dolors Bassa, Montserrat Bassa, seguida por el actual diputado Joan Margall, y por Lleida y Tarragona repiten también los mismos líderes: Xavier Eritja y Jordi Salvador, respectivamente.

En la candidatura al Senado por Girona, Jordi Martí repetirá como número uno seguido por Elisenda Pérez; en Lleida la encabezará Sara Bailac seguida por Miquel Caminal, y en Tarragona Miquel Aubà y Laura Castel repetirán.

