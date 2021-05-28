El juzgado de Zamora se hará cargo de la demanda del padre de Pablo Iglesias contra Álvarez de Toledo

zamora
El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de Zamora deberá hacerse cargo de la demanda del padre de Pablo Iglesias, Javier Iglesias, contra Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, después de que la Audiencia Provincial haya estimado el recurso presentado por el denunciante.
Previamente, este juzgado había acordado su "falta de competencia objetiva" para resolver este procedimiento relacionado con la protección del derecho al honor, iniciado después de que la política tildara de "hijo de terrorista" al entonces líder de Podemos.
De este modo, la Audiencia Provincial devuelve la responsabilidad a este juzgado, y no al Tribunal Supremo, al entender que las manifestaciones vertidas por Álvarez de Toledo que se tratan en este caso se produjeron en una entrevista en el diario ABC, publicada el 1 de junio de 2020, y no en el Congreso de los Diputados. Es decir, que la entonces parlamentaria popular no realizó esas afirmaciones en calidad de diputada.
Así, "no cabe atribuírsele naturaleza de propios actos parlamentarios ni asimilados, pues la entrevista de fecha 1 de junio publicada por un periódico de tirada nacional en la que se realizan las manifestaciones que se afirman lesivas para el derecho al honor del demandante no constituyen actuación alguna inherente a la actividad parlamentaria".
Cabe recordar que la denuncia realizada por Javier Iglesias viene motivada por unas manifestaciones de Álvarez de Toledo en las que la política vinculaba al padre del entonces líder de Podemos con el "terrorismo" del FRAP.
