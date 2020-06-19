Estás leyendo: El padre de Pablo Iglesias demanda a Álvarez de Toledo por llamarle terrorista y pide una indemnización de 18.000 euros

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez El padre de Pablo Iglesias demanda a Álvarez de Toledo por llamarle terrorista y pide una indemnización de 18.000 euros

Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez ha demandado a la portavoz del PP ante el juzgado de primera instancia de Zamora. considera que vulneró su derecho al honor, e incide en que lo hizo de forma "deliberada". 

Álvarez de Toledo acusa a Calvo de insinuar "un golpe de Estado" del PP
La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, se ha propuesto superar a Isabel Díaz Ayuso en titulares de prensa. Y puede que lo consiga.  La cara visible de los populares en el Congreso va de polémica en polémica y tira porque le toca. En los últimos días, desde tomar la palabra sin que se la dieran, a hablar del ego del presidente del Gobierno. Sin olvidar el café que nunca se tomó con Carmen Calvo.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El padre de Pablo Iglesias, Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez, ha demandado ante el juzgado de primera instancia de Zamora a la portavoz del partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, que lo acusó de ser un "terrorista".

En el escrito al que ha accedido Público, fechado el 17 de junio, el padre del vicepresidente segundo asegura que las palabras que Álvarez de Toledo vertió en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre su persona constituyen una vulneración de su derecho al honor, y le reclama una indemnización de 18.000 euros.  

Se da la circunstancia de que en junio de 2019, el eurodiputado de Vox Hermann Tertsch ya fue condenado por vincular al padre de Iglesias con un asesinato cometido en 1973. Tertsch también fue condenado a pagar 12.000 euros por llamar "criminal" al abuelo del secretario general de Podemos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público