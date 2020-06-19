MADRIDActualizado:
El padre de Pablo Iglesias, Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez, ha demandado ante el juzgado de primera instancia de Zamora a la portavoz del partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, que lo acusó de ser un "terrorista".
En el escrito al que ha accedido Público, fechado el 17 de junio, el padre del vicepresidente segundo asegura que las palabras que Álvarez de Toledo vertió en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre su persona constituyen una vulneración de su derecho al honor, y le reclama una indemnización de 18.000 euros.
Se da la circunstancia de que en junio de 2019, el eurodiputado de Vox Hermann Tertsch ya fue condenado por vincular al padre de Iglesias con un asesinato cometido en 1973. Tertsch también fue condenado a pagar 12.000 euros por llamar "criminal" al abuelo del secretario general de Podemos.
