La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha acordado abrir diligencias de investigación ante la identificación por parte de los Mossos d'Esquadra de personas que retiraron lazos amarillos de la vía pública las noches del 17 y 24 de agosto en Móra la Nova, Tivissa, Vandellós y L'Ametlla de Mar (Tarragona).
En el escrito, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, el teniente fiscal en funciones de fiscal superior requiere al comisario jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra que explique "los concretos motivos" por los que se identificó a diversos ciudadanos por retirar lazos.
Le reclama que en menos de 15 días remita un informe en el que se identifique a los agentes que actuaron en las identificaciones y explique los "motivos que llevaron a la intervención realizada, las diligencias practicadas y, en su caso, si las mismas dieron lugar a la remisión de denuncia" o sanción.
Además, le pide que explique los criterios que siguen los agentes de los Mossos ante "eventuales actuaciones de retirada de simbología partidista o reivindicativa de la vía pública por parte de particulares".
El fiscal solicita el mismo informe al alcalde de L'Ametlla de Mar, en relación a la actuación de la Policía Local del municipio la noche del 24 de agosto.
Las diligencias se han abierto después de que el presidente de la asociación Impulso Ciudadano y miembro de SCC, José Domingo, remitiera un escrito a la Fiscalía informando de que se había identificado a 14 personas en esos municipios, según había informado la Conselleria de Interior de la Generalitat en un comunicado.
