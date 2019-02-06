Público
Ley mordaza El Congreso alcanza un acuerdo para despenalizar la toma de imágenes a policías

Los grupos logran un consenso para que fotografiar o grabar a los agentes no sea considerado una infracción, siempre que la difusión de sus datos no suponga un peligro para su seguridad o la de sus familias.

La Policía identifica a los asistentes al acto contra la 'ley mordaza' de Amnistia Internacional.- AMNISTÍA INTERNACIONAL

Los grupos han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo en la Comisión de Interior para despenalizar la toma de imágenes de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad, siempre que la difusión de estos datos no suponga un peligro para los agentes o para sus familiares.

El acuerdo se ha alcanzado en la fase de ponencia de la norma con la que se pretende reformar la ley de seguridad ciudadana, también conocida como ley mordaza. Aunque esta modificación tiene que pasar un trámite de votación posterior en la comisión, fuentes del órgano aseguran que se ha logrado el consenso suficiente entre los diferentes grupos.

((Habrá ampliación))

