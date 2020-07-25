Estás leyendo: En libertad con cargos todos los detenidos en el caso Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares

Público
Público

Corrupción Baleares En libertad con cargos todos los detenidos en el caso Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares

El caso estaría relacionado, entre otros asuntos, con una adjudicación de unos amarres en Menorca y unas licitaciones de contratos públicos, que fueron denunciados.

Anticorrupción registra las tres sedes de la Autoridad Portuaria en Baleares. / EFE
Anticorrupción registra las tres sedes de la Autoridad Portuaria en Baleares. / EFE

PALMA

Actualizado:

europa press

La Guardia Civil ha dejado en libertad con cargos este sábado antes de las 01.00 horas al presidente de Autoritat Portuaria de Baleares (APB), Joan Gual de Torrella; al director, Juan Carlos Plaza; al jefe del área de explotación y servicios portuarios, Fernando Berenguer; y al jefe del departamento de explotaciones portuarias, Armando Parada, quienes habían sido detenido por un supuesto caso de corrupción.

Este viernes noche ya fue puesto en libertad con cargos el vicepresidente de Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares (APB), Miguel Puigserver, quien había sido detenido junto con el presidente de la APB, Juan Gual de Torrella, y otros directivos, por un supuesto caso de corrupción.

Los registros de las diferentes sedes de la Autoridad Portuaria en Baleares ya han finalizado a esta hora. Sin embargo, la operación que investiga el caso sigue abierta.

El caso estaría relacionado, entre otros asuntos, con una adjudicación de unos amarres en Menorca y unas licitaciones de contratos públicos, que fueron denunciados.

La Guardia Civil se ha personado durante la mañana de este viernes en las sedes de Palma, Ibiza y Mahón de la APB para proceder a un registro por este presunto caso de corrupción.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público