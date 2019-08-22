Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Listeriosis El gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud acude a los toros en medio de la crisis por listeriosis

Dos días antes, el Gobierno central decretó la alerta sanitaria a nivel nacional por el brote causado por la bacteria.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Miguel Moreno Verdugo, gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud.

Miguel Moreno Verdugo, gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud.

El director gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS), Miguel Moreno Verdugo, acudió el pasado domingo a una corrida de toros en Málaga, dos días después de que el Gobierno central decretara la alerta sanitaria a nivel nacional por el brote de listeriosis registrado en varios puntos de Andalucía por la carne mechada 'La Mechá'.

Para entonces ya había 46 personas hospitalizadas en Sevilla por esta enfermedad, de las cuales cuatro de ellas se encontraban en la UCI. En total, había 71 personas intoxicadas en Andalucía.

Hasta ahora, las personas hospitalizadas por el brote de listeriosis detectado en Andalucía ya son 82, después de que en las últimas 24 horas se hayan producido 29 nuevos ingresos en la región.

Según ha informado laSexta, la Consejería de Salud ha alegado que no valorará las actividades realizadas por Verdugo en su vida privada.

El presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, fichó a Miguel Moreno Verdugo el pasado mes de febrero para liderar el SAS. Verdugo fue director general de Recursos Humanos del Servicio de Salud de Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) con María Dolores de Cospedal y el encargado de ejecutar 3.000 despidos sanitarios –una mitad formaba parte de la plantilla orgánica y la otra eran eventuales– durante el Ejecutivo regional del Partido Popular.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad