La secretaria general del Partido Popular Andaluz, Loles López, ha anticipado hoy que previsiblemente la próxima semana el PP y Ciudadanos podrán "cerrar un acuerdo definitivo" sobre la formación del nuevo gobierno en Andalucía en un encuentro de las direcciones de ambos partidos.
En un comunicado, la dirigente del PP ha señalado que la negociación entre PP y Ciudadanos avanza a buen ritmo y ha expresado su satisfacción por "el buen trabajo que están realizando los equipos negociadores".
El pasado viernes el PP y Ciudadanos anunciaron la reducción del número de consejerías y de delegados territoriales en las ocho provincias, en el marco de las negociaciones sobre la estructura de gobierno.
"Estamos trabajando con rigor y seriedad para hacer posible el gobierno del cambio en Andalucía", ha asegurado Loles López, quien ha garantizado que el objetivo es "ofrecer a los andaluces una administración más eficaz, más eficiente y más cercana".
Asimismo, se ha mostrado convencida de “la altura de miras de todos los actores del cambio para no defraudar esta oportunidad histórica en nuestra tierra”.
