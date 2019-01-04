Público
Andalucía PP y Ciudadanos pactan reducir  consejerías y delegaciones territoriales en Andalucía

Los dos partidos han anunciado lo que constituye el primer punto que oficializan de su negociación sobre la estructura de gobierno, que se mantendrá durante los próximos días con la intención de anunciar el pacto definitivo la semana que viene.

Imagen del Parlamento andaluz./ EFE

PP y Ciudadanos han acordado reducir el número de consejerías y de delegados territoriales en las ocho provincias, con la intención de adelgazar la estructura política de la Junta y de buscar una administración "más eficaz, más ágil y sin costes innecesarios".

Los dos partidos han anunciado en sendos comunicados este acuerdo, el primer punto que oficializan de su negociación sobre la estructura de gobierno, que se mantendrá durante los próximos días con la intención de anunciar el pacto definitivo la semana que viene.

