El primer premio de la lotería del Niño, el 31142, cae de manera íntegra en Barcelona

El segundo premio, dotado con 750.000 euros por serie, ha sido para el número 61.776. Mientras, el tercer premio ha sido para el número 20.148, dotado con 250.000 euros la serie.

Uno de los niños de San Ildefonso intruduce las bolas en el bombo para el sorteo de la lotería de El Niño. EFE/ Zipi

El primer premio de la Lotería del Niño, correspondiente al número 31142, ha recaído íntegramente en la ciudad de Barcelona

Lo ha repartido la administración número 271 de la ciudad, 'La Sort', en la Travessera de Gràcia número 244. Este primer premio está dotado con 2 millones de euros por serie.

