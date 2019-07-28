Público
Lorena Roldán Lorena Roldán: "Llevamos un año de abandono, desgobierno y caos"

"No podemos apoyar a una persona que no tiene escrúpulos en pactar con nacionalistas y populistas simplemente por conservar el poder, nos parece una irresponsabilidad", dice en referencia a Sánchez. 

La ganadora de las primarias de Cs para encabezar la candidatura a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Lorena Roldán, durante el acto de su presentación como nueva líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña. EFE/Alberto Estévez

Lorena Roldán, candidata de Ciudadanos para las próximas elecciones a la Generalitat tras ganar el proceso interno de primarias, culpa al actual president de un frenazo en la actividad de Gobierno: "En 400 días, Torra ha aprobado un proyecto de ley. Llevamos un año de abandono, desgobierno y caos".

En una entrevista en El Mundo, Roldán se muestra muy crítica con el PSOE  y Pedro Sánchez, debido a sus pactos con partidos de sensibilidad nacionalista catalana y vasca. 

"El PSOE y Pedro Sánchez han abandonado el constitucionalismo. Trabajamos para ser la voz del constitucionalismo, para denunciar abusos del separatismo y defender los intereses y libertades de todos", declara la candidata en Catalunya del partido liderado por Albert Rivera. 

Durante la entrevista, Roldán no abandona el tono de crítica a las políticas y alianzas de Sánchez: "Tiene abandonados y desamparados a millones de catalanes y nosotros debemos defender a los catalanes constitucionalistas y poner en el centro de la agenda política los temas sociales, ya que los catalanes no pueden esperar más", asegura. 

Sobre el hipótetico apoyo de Ciudadanos a una investidura de Sánchez, la diputada lo niega en rotundo: "No podemos apoyar a una persona que no tiene escrúpulos en pactar con nacionalistas y populistas simplemente por conservar el poder, nos parece una irresponsabilidad". 

