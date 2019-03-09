La portavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid y posible número dos en la lista de Errejón de Más Madrid, Clara Serra, ha propuesto la creación de una consejería de Igualdad y Feminismo que tenga entre sus prioridades la lucha contra la violencia machista.
En torno al 8 de marzo, el candidato de Más Madrid a la Comunidad de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, ha expresado su "orgullo" de ser español tras "la maravillosa jornada" del 8 de marzo en la que, según ha dicho, "las mujeres nos ponen a la vanguardia del mundo en la lucha por la igualdad".
"Incluso quienes hoy están entre rencorosos y poniendo excusas lo acabarán entendiendo", ha declarado a los medios durante una visita a la exposición Femme Creator, en Madrid.
Sobre la posible existencia de un "feminismo radical", ha respondido que es un "debate falso", ya que en su opinión sólo existe "el feminismo, que es la lucha para que hombres y mujeres vivan en condiciones de plena igualdad".
"Quienes tienen que inventarse debates o ponerle apellidos es porque a lo mejor no tienen las cosas muy claras", ha zanjado Errejón, que ha augurado que "dentro de algunos años el 8 de marzo va a ser una fiesta nacional".
"Durante mucho tiempo el PP ha expresado su desatención y desprecio por el feminismo recluyendo los asuntos que tienen que ver con las mujeres en la consejería de Asuntos Sociales y Familia", ha señalado.
Por ello, cree que "tiene que haber una consejería de Igualdad y de Feminismo" para "ponerse a la altura de los tiempos". Esta consejería, según Serra, sería la encargada de hacer políticas públicas con perspectiva de género en todos los ámbitos, no sólo en las "cuestiones familiares".
